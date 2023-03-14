President Joe Biden attends a press conference after a trilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the AUKUS summit on March 13, 2023, in San Diego. President Biden will announce an executive order to instruct the Justice Department to increase the number of background checks on gun sales. (Leon Neal/Getty Images/TNS)

President Joe Biden will announce an executive order Tuesday that instructs the Justice Department to increase the number of background checks on gun sales nationwide, according to senior administration officials.

Biden will make the announcement from the site of a January shooting in Monterey Park, California, as his calls to have Congress pass additional gun control measures have fizzled. He signed a law last year that was the most significant in decades to address gun violence, and Tuesday’s executive order builds on language in that measure.

