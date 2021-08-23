POTSDAM — On Monday afternoon, Michael L. Boulrice, Altona, rang a bell to celebrate a hole-in-one at Swing Time Golf, 7065 Route 11, Potsdam.
The bell, a family heirloom of owner Beth Robinson, is just one of the surprising delights at the six-year-old miniature golf course.
Towering over Mr. Boulrice, as he rang the bell, was the newest addition to the course, a giant, red, wire- framed toy stuffed dog.
“Who wouldn’t want a big red dog?” Ms. Robinson asked. “But it’s a little big for my home, so here it is.
The sculpture was created by Doug Shatz, who teaches at SUNY Potsdam.
Mr. Shatz has exhibited sculptures nationally and internationally in numerous solo and group shows where he has displayed large-scale outdoor work, as well as smaller, more intimate scale sculptures, according to his website.
The more-than 20-feet-high big red dog was originally covered in burlap and set on fire as a performance piece, Ms. Robinson said.
The sculpture was a bit of a project when Ms. Robinson came into possession of it. It was in pieces in Mr. Shatz’ garage.
“It was all rusty, and there was no map to put it together,” she said.
They figured it out and put it together, then took it apart to paint it.
Ms. Robinson used a sock dipped in paint to cover the metal wire completely. Later, neighbor Randy Trim hung the pieces up and spray painted the final coat of red.
“Randy made sure it was done correctly,” Ms. Robinson said.
Family and friends helped put it back together and install it at the top of the course near Route 11. Ms. Robinson is leaving the sculpture as is and has no intention of giving it a covering.
“I like the negative space,” she said.
The course usually opens when the weather gets nice, but last year New York state COVID-19 restrictions kept the course from opening until July 6.
Despite the late start, 2020 was one of her best seasons, Ms. Robinson said.
This year is turning out to be a good one too, she said.
“People are desperate to get out and do something,” she said.
The pandemic, she said, made local people who couldn’t travel aware of the course, and those from outside the area found it on Yelp and Trip Advisor.
The Boulrices, who switched their trip from Massachusetts to Niagara Falls because of hurricane Henri, discovered Swing Time when a course earlier in the trip was closed.
“We got on Google and found this one,” Mr. Boulrice said.
The course is open Monday through Friday from 2 to 7 p.m., Saturdays noon to 7, and Sunday noon to 5. A round of golf is $8 per person for adults and $6 for kids 4-12.
