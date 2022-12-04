Big Tupper remains in limbo

The slopes of the Big Tupper Ski Area seen across Raquette Pond in 2018. Aaron Marbone/Adirondack Daily Enterprise

TUPPER LAKE — As the winter season gets underway, and slopes around the area begin to fill up with skiers and snowboarders, one mountain will remain empty — the Big Tupper Ski Area on Mount Morris.

Village Mayor Paul Maroun said he believes there’s a chance the mountain could make its way into new hands within the next year, a step on the path to reopening the long-defunct ski area. But this process would take a couple more months at least, and then a long period of rebuilding on the ski mountain.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.