SARANAC LAKE — The village painted new bike lanes on Ampersand Avenue last week, fulfilling a request from local families who wanted a safer path for their children to travel to the recently opened Harrietstown Bike Park and Pump Track on John Munn Road. But some village board members are unhappy with how crooked the lines look and that the board did not take a vote on painting the lines before it happened.

“I am very disgusted and very embarrassed with the paint that was put down on Ampersand Avenue,” Saranac Lake Trustee Tom Catillaz said at a board meeting last week. “It is the most ridiculous thing I ever saw.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.