WASHINGTON — As heating prices hit historic highs and thermometers hit seasonal lows, Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is pushing for legislation that would expand the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
The senator on Thursday began advocating for the Heating and Cooling Relief Act, which was authored and introduced in the Senate by Sen. Edward J. Markey, D-Mass. and in the House by Rep. Jamaal A. Bowman, D-Bronx.
“This bill would help us end energy poverty, by investing $40 billion annually to expand access to LIHEAP,” Sen. Gillibrand said during a virtual press conference.
The Heating and Cooling Relief Act, if passed as written now, would provide $40 billion annually to the LIHEAP program, and would expand the eligibility for the program to those making up to 250% of the federal poverty line. Sen. Gillibrand said the legislation would ensure that no U.S. household pays more than 3% of their annual income on home energy costs.
“That would make a huge difference for families who are currently spending 10% or more of what they earn on their energy bills,” she said.
Energy costs have already gone up in recent months, with about half of U.S. households experiencing a 30% jump in their heating costs over last year. In New York, Sen. Gillibrand said statistics show most low-income households are spending as much as $1 on heating costs for every $8 they bring in.
At the same time, LIHEAP has been underfunded, reaching 16% of the eligible population last year.
The Heating and Cooling Relief Act would also prohibit utility companies from shutting off heating or electricity to houses qualified for LIHEAP, and clear the debts of any house that receives the benefit.
“It would also make it easier to administer the program by increasing the administrative cap for outreach, technological and staffing purposes, and by ensuring LIHEAP coordinators are paid a living wage,” Sen. Gillibrand said.
She said this legislation is hugely important to many low- and middle-income families, especially those in New York, where temperatures dip below zero in the winter.
“We have sadly seen the very dire consequences of what has happened when people don’t have adequate home heating,” she said. “On Monday, I visited the Twin Parks North West apartment complex in the Bronx where 17 people lost their lives in a fire started by a space heater.”
On Jan. 9, a fire at the high-rise public housing building killed 17 people, including eight children, and injured 44. Subsequent investigations have shown that an electric space heater used in a two-floor apartment in the lower floors sparked the initial blaze, which spread smoke quickly throughout the 19-story building.
“That community has been devastated,” Sen. Gillibrand said. “I’m dedicated to making sure that New Yorkers can live safely in their homes. That’s a basic necessity we have to deliver.”
