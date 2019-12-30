LOWVILLE — Music chosen especially for its ability to give people a lift during the long winter will be performed live throughout the 17th annual Black River Valley Concert Series.
The series, organized and hosted by the Lewis County Historical Society, will kick off on Jan. 11 with Annie and the Hedonists, a group that was one of the last to join the program last year after another performer canceled, and was also one of the first to be asked back, according to Marian Opela, one of the series organizers for the past 10 years.
A committee of four society members puts a great deal of thought into the performance lineup each season, taking a number of things into consideration.
“It’s a combination of who has been at other venues and got a feel of which performers might work well here, even though it’s not a large space, making sure different genres of music are represented and that the group will interact well with our audience, too,” Mrs. Opela said. “Because it’s winter, our audience doesn’t want to be depressed, so we find stuff that’s uplifting and energetic.”
Annie and the Hedonists, based in Schenectady, entertains with what it calls its “eclectic mix of acoustic blues, vintage jazz and swing, and folk roots Americana,” were so well received, Mrs. Opela said. The committee expects another good crowd for the group.
A cappella groups usually fill the house, Mrs. Opela said, so the society is hopeful Middlebury College’s male vocal group, the Dissipated Eight, will bring people out of their warm houses on Jan. 25.
“Hot pickin’ and driving” bluegrass and deeply harmonic vocals will be performed on Feb. 8 by the Fayetteville-based band, The Cadleys, who released a new album this year titled “Duets and Ballads.”
A popular guitar group in previous years, Loren and Mark, will be in a different configuration when they perform on Feb. 22.
The Elbridge-based duo normally composed of Loren Barrigar and Mark Mazengarb will feature Mr. Mazengarb playing with a guest performer who, Mrs. Opela has been told, adds a new level to the vocal performance. Mr. Barrigar won’t be performing because he severely injured one of his hands in a chainsaw accident in October.
For the first time, a free workshop given by The Mckrells before their show on March 7 will encourage and give pointers to budding musicians interested in making music their careers.
Guitar students at the Double Play Community Center will be among those at the workshop, Mrs. Opela said.
Nashville-based touring band Runaway Home will share music on March 21 that is “easy on the ears and gentle on the soul,” according to its online bio, with deep emotions that “exist in a larger vibe, unmistakably joyful” and blended “whiskey-smooth and harmonically strong.”
The final act of the series, the Sammy Award Winning Double Barrel Blues Band out of Syracuse, will wield its “in-your-face” blues guitars and vocals just in time for spring on April 4.
The concert series is one of the largest fundraisers for the non-profit organization, and this year, because the society’s building needs a new roof, it is hoping for an especially good turnout, Mrs. Opela said.
The society also funds its programs through grants, membership dues, donations and county funds, but the contribution of the concert series is irreplaceable, she said. To do all of the things it would like beyond building maintenance, its always needs more.
In addition to a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts via the St. Lawrence County Arts Council, many volunteers, in-kind donations and sponsorships helped make the concert series possible.
For more information on the Black River Valley Concert Series, call the Lewis County Historical Society at 315-376-8957.
If you go
n WHAT: The 17th annual Black River Valley Concert Series, supporting the Lewis County Historical Society.
n WHEN: The seven concerts in the series begin Jan. 11 with Annie and the Hedonists and conclude on April 4 with Runaway Home. All concerts are at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
n WHERE: In the Blue Room of the Lewis County Historical Society, 7552 S. State St., Lowville.
n COST: Tickets are $20 at the door and $18 in advance. Advance tickets can be purchased at the historical society, Cafe Z, 7594 S. State St., Lowville, and Dr. Guitar, 154 Court St., Watertown. Also at the door, there is a family rate (two parents and up to four children) for $45. Student tickets are $12.
n SEASON TICKETS: Available for $110. They include one guest pass.
n PURCHASE ONLINE: http://www.lewiscountyhistory.org/brcseries.html with PayPal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.