WATERTOWN — There will be a blood drive benefit in honor of Samuel Shelton at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 20020 Ives St., from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
“Sammy” was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in October of 2018 at 7 months old. Since then, he has received many life-saving units of blood and platelet transfusions. Sammy is the son of Stacie M. Shelton, a teacher in the Watertown City School District, and Army veteran Caleb K. Shelton, a registered respiratory therapist at Samaritan Medical Center.
All blood donors on Saturday will receive a Red Cross T-shirt.
Also on Saturday at the church, the “Sammy Shelton’s Fun Fundraiser” will be held from 2 to 6 p.m.
The fundraiser will include a bake sale, silent auction, raffle items, face painting, balloon twisting and dinner. There are over 40 baskets and items for the raffle tables.
Proceeds will help alleviate the medical costs of Sammy’s treatments.
Cost for the fundraiser is $12 for adults and $8 for children.
For questions, or to make a donation, call Jacie at 315-775-6633.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.