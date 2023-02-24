WADDINGTON — Jeffrey R. Baker, 23, Waddington, was charged with second-degree harassment on Sunday following a domestic dispute at a residence on County Route 33.
According to the report, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies determined that Mr. Baker struck another person in the face.
He was issued an appearance ticket and is set to appear in court at a later date.
Michaela L. Mann, 25, Ogdensburg, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and false impersonation following a traffic stop on Thursday in Canton.
During the traffic stop on State Highway 68, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was requested to the scene and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. In the report, deputies stated that Ms. Mann also gave a false name and date of birth “due to having an outstanding County Court Bench Warrant.”
Ms. Mann was also found to be in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine.
She was issued an appearance ticket for the criminal charges, returnable to the Canton Town Court at a later date, and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on the warrant.
Roger D. Keith II, 36, Oswegatchie, was charged with resisting arrest on Wednesday after he allegedly attempted to prevent St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies from arresting him on a probation violation warrant.
Mr. Keith was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Oswegatchie Town Court for a later date. He was also turned over to Ogdensburg police officers for the outstanding warrant.
Deputies were assisted on the scene by New York State Police and Border Patrol agents.
Matthew D. Bray, 49, Winthrop, was arrested for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance in non-original container, aggravated unlicensed operator, and issued vehicle and traffic tickets following a traffic stop on Thursday in Canton.
State police observed a vehicle traveling on U.S. Highway 11 with an inadequate exhaust. During the traffic stop, state police reported that they observed a pistol handle sticking out of a holster in between the seat and the center console of the vehicle. After the pistol was secured, state police discovered that it was a CO2 cartridge pellet gun.
State police also located drug paraphernalia not in its original container during the traffic stop.
Mr. Bray was arrested and transported to the Canton Police Station for processing. He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Canton Town Court for a later date in March.
