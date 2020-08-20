ALEXANDRIA BAY — Rescue crews are en route to a reported tour boat with 134 passengers grounded and taking on water off Alexandria Bay.
Multiple fire boats and U.S. Coast Guard vessels are headed toward the scene near Sunnyside and Summerland islands, just north of Goose Bay, on the St. Lawrence River, according to Jefferson County emergency dispatch reports.
Dispatch reports indicate the tour boat is operated by Uncle Sam Boat Tours out of Alexandria Bay.
