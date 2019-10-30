A Montreal-area has been charged with arson in connection with a fire on Grenadier Island that destroyed property owned by the chairman of Zippo.
The blaze destroyed a boathouse with living quarters on the northwestern side of the island near the Grenadier Island Country Club, said David VanBrocklin, chief of the Alexandria Bay Fire Department. The boathouse included three antique boats. Ontario property records list the owners as Charles J. Duke and George B. Duke, of Pennsylvania. George Duke, is the sole owner and Chairman of the Board of Zippo, the iconic lighter company founded by his grandfather George G. Blaisdell, according to the company website.
The fire broke out just days before a trial commenced Monday in Smethport, Pa., in which a Pennsylvania man stands accused of selling drugs that killed George Duke Jr. four years ago.
Leeds and the Thousand Islands Fire Services advised Leeds County Ontario Provincial Police of the blaze at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. When the fire boats arrived flames were towering over pine trees, shooting into the morning sky.
Alexandria Bay firefighters assisted crews from the Canadian Leeds and Thousand Islands Fire Service.
No one was inside the boathouse, Mr. VanBrocklin said. The fire did not spread the nearby house on the property.
“It was a loss; more or less buried to the water line,” Mr. VanBrocklin said.
Firefighters battled the fire from their fireboats and on land as part of an exterior attack, Mr. VanBrocklin said. Crews extinguished the flames and hotspots in about 20 to 30 minutes.
Alexandria Bay firefighters were initially contacted because the fire was believed to have ignited on Steamboat Island in American waters. Once Alexandria Bay crews discovered the fire was on Grenadier Island, they fought to extinguish it, providing mutual aid to crews from Leeds.
“We were the first ones on scene,” Mr. VanBrocklin said.
The police investigation revealed that someone had taken a stolen boat to the island. Damage was estimated at $1 million. The OPP on Tuesday did not indicate there were any injuries.
Brent Bercovitch, 35, of Kirkland on Montreal’s West Island, was arrested and charged with three counts of arson and two counts of theft. He appeared at a bail hearing in Brockville court on Monday and was released with numerous conditions. Details of how Bercovitch was connected to the fire were not immediately available.
The ongoing police investigation includes the OPP’s East Region forensic identifications and Leeds Grenville crime units.
Grenadier Island is down river from Wellesley Island, just on the Canadian side of the border and stretches from Goose Bay to Schermerhorn Landing.
On Monday a trial began in Bradford, Pa., in which the last of three people charged in the drug overdose death of George Duke Jr. is being tried.
The Bradford Era reports that jury selection in that trial began Monday. Larry W. Shroyer, 48, of Bradford is accused of selling a mixture of butyrfentanyl and heroin to Duke. Investigators allege that Shroyer purchased a strong mix of butyrfentanyl and heroin from Rachel L. Reid, who was selling drugs as an employee of James A. Luper Jr. Shroyer allegedly sold to Duke some of that mix, which caused his death. Reid and Luper have already pleaded guilty and are serving sentences for their roles in Duke’s death.
