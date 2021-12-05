Former GOP presidential candidate and war hero Bob Dole has died. The conservative from Kansas was 98.
His wife, Elizabeth Dole, made the announcement on social media that he died early Sunday morning in his sleep.
“At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years,” reads an announcement from the Elizabeth Dole Foundation posted to Twitter.
The former senator announced in February that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Dole, who celebrated his last birthday in July, told USA Today that he hoped to see the country he fought for in World War II find its way.
“I can’t get my hand on it, but we’re just not quite where we should be, as the greatest democracy in the world,” he said the day he turned 98. “I don’t know how you correct it, but I keep hoping that there will be a change in my lifetime.”
Dole was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1997 by former President Bill Clinton, who defeated him in the previous year’s presidential race.
Dole ran for president three times during his storied career. He was defeated in the Republican party primary in 1980 and 1988. He was the leader of the GOP from 1985 through 1996 when he made his final push for the White House.
Dole entered the U.S. Senate in 1969 and remained there for 27 years. Prior to that, he spent nearly a decade as a member of the House of Representatives. The Russell, Kansas, native is the only American politician to have lost a presidential race at the top of the ticket and as a vice president. Gerald Ford tapped Dole as his running mate during the incumbent’s unsuccessful 1976 campaign.
Among the many sacrifices the two-time Purple Heart recipient made for his country during a lifetime of service, was a serious battle injury he suffered in Italy. Dole was hit by a shell fragment that crushed two vertebrae and paralyzed his arms and legs. He spent three years recovering in a hospital and never regained use of his right hand.
That didn’t stop Dole from finishing law school and becoming a prosecutor, which kicked off a long and successful political career. He also became a powerful advocate for Americans with disabilities.
Dole’s post-political career included stints as a pitchman for Viagra and Pepsi. Though known for his seriousness, the statesman also had a dry sense of humor that led to appearances on “The Simpsons” and “Saturday Night Live” where in 1996, he confronted comedian Norm MacDonald, who impersonated him on the program. Dole tweeted his condolences in September, after MacDonald succumbed to cancer.
Dole’s death was mourned by political figures on both sides of the aisle Sunday. Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik released a statement celebrating the late Senator and recalling his service to the U.S.
“Bob Dole lived an extraordinary life of resilience and service above self,” she said. “We are eternally grateful for Senator Dole’s dedication to our country – from his service in the 10th Mountain Division during World War II to his time in the United States House and Senate.”
The Congresswoman recalled viewing the Honor Flights above the World War II Memorial in Washington with Mr. Dole.
“My most meaningful recollections of Senator Dole are from North Country Honor Flights at the WWII Memorial,” Rep. Stefanik said. “In the blistering heat of the sun, Bob Dole would joyfully greet America’s Greatest Generation to thank them for their service.”
The Congresswoman also expressed her condolences to Mr. Dole’s wife and family.
Senator Patrick Leahy tweeted that “traveling with him, working with him and writing legislation with him are among my fondest memories of the senate.”
House Speaker Nanci Pelosi ordered that the flag over the U.S. Capitol be flown at half-staff. Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran issued a statement Sunday morning celebrated Dole’s duty to country.
“Senator Bob Dole will be remembered as a true American hero and an exemplary statesman,” he said. “A man who chose what was right over what was convenient.”
President Biden released a statement calling Dole a “dear friend” who was among the first people he spoke to outside the White House after taking office in January.
“Bob was a man to be admired by Americans,” Biden said. “May God bless him, and may our nation draw on his legacy of decency, dignity, good humor, and patriotism for all time.”
Dole met Phyllis Holden, a therapist at a military hospital, in 1948. They were married and had a daughter. The couple divorced in 1972 and Dole met his second wife, Elizabeth Dole, while she was working for the Nixon White House. They married in 1975.
