MALONE — The body of a Malone man was found in the Salmon River on Sunday morning and village police are asking the public for information to assist in their investigation.
The body of Dustin Graves, no age provided, was found by a state police helicopter. Mr. Graves was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the roadway near the intersection of Pearl Street and College Avenue, police said.
The body was retrieved by a state police dive team that had been in the area assisting in the search for Mr. Graves, police said. Divers had searched the river between the bridges on Pearl and Main streets on Saturday afternoon.
Police are asking anyone with information related to the case to call them at 518-483-2424.
