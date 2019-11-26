CHATEAUGAY — The body of 18-year-old John R. Sexton, who had been missing for more than two weeks, was found by state police at about 9:48 Tuesday morning near his residence.
Sexton was reportedly last seen Sunday, Nov. 10, at approximately 1 p.m. leaving his residence on foot. The Chateaugay Central School senior reportedly failed to show up for classes Tuesday, Nov. 12, following the Veterans Day holiday.
His body was reportedly discovered in a field not far from the rear of a barn on the property. Sexton was dressed in clothing that indicated he had planned to do chores in the barn.
Recent warmer weather melted snow that had covered the body.
On Nov. 15, state police said they believed Sexton may have left the area.
Franklin County Coroner Brian Langdon responded to the scene and authorized removal of the body to the UVM-Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Wednesday at the University of Vermont Healthcare Network at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. Information about how Sexton died will likely be determined as a result of the autopsy, Langdon said.
Additional details were not released Tuesday afternoon.
The death remains under investigation, troopers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.