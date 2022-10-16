Missing Georgia man’s body found in AuSable River by recovery team

State police Sgt. Brian Russell, left, and Trooper Chad Trombley stand guard at the Flume Trails trailhead off state Route 86 in the town of Wilmington during the search for a 68-year-old Georgia man who had fallen into the West Branch of the AuSable River. Andy Flynn/Adirondack Daily Enterprise

The State Police Underwater Recovery Team has found the body of a 68-year-old man who fell into the West Branch of the AuSable River near the Flume on Sept. 29.

George Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, Georgia was found deceased in the AuSable River on Wednesday after a nearly two-week-long search involving state troopers, K-9 and underwater recovery teams, forest rangers with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, and local law enforcement and emergency services.

