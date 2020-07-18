HENDERSON — An Adams man presumably drowned in Lake Ontario at Southwick Beach State Park Friday evening.
State police, park police and multiple other agencies responded to the park at around 6:55 p.m. for reports of a water rescue.
After a nearly three-hour search, Miguel Harvey, 49, of Adams, was recovered from the water. State police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
