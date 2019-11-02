WATERTOWN — Around 115 customers with Southside Water are under a boil water advisory, coming after a main water line ruptured at the corner of Sunset and Birch streets.
The customers should boil their water for 10 minutes before drinking it. Best case scenario is the advisory is lifted at around noon on Monday, said Jim Lettiere, owner of Southside Water. The break has been fixed, however testing the water takes two days to complete at a minimum. Each test takes 24 hours to complete, and there has to be back to back that are negative for harmful bacteria in order to life the advisory.
“I’m going to be honest with you,” he said, “I’m pretty confident they’re going to come back good. The bottom line is you’re testing for a type of bacteria that if you have over one part per million in your drinking water, it can be unsafe to drink.”
