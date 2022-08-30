Visa waiver program aims to draw doctors

WASHINGTON — The Northern Border Regional Commission has introduced a new program that could make it easier to bring physicians and other medical professionals to the region.

After a group of House members representing the region, including north country Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, sent a letter in July urging the NBRC to implement such a program, the commission will begin offering a J-1 visa waiver program, allowing foreign doctors trained in the U.S. to work in the region post-schooling without going through the full work visa process.

