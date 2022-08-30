WASHINGTON — The Northern Border Regional Commission has introduced a new program that could make it easier to bring physicians and other medical professionals to the region.
After a group of House members representing the region, including north country Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, sent a letter in July urging the NBRC to implement such a program, the commission will begin offering a J-1 visa waiver program, allowing foreign doctors trained in the U.S. to work in the region post-schooling without going through the full work visa process.
Traditionally, a doctor trained in a physician doctorate program internationally can apply to continue their education in the U.S. under a specific visa, provided they complete a residency or similar training program while in the U.S. For those doctors to then work in the U.S., they have to apply for a separate work visa, and typically are required to return to their home country for two years or more while that visa process takes place.
Under the program announced by the commission, doctors who have completed their training program can receive a waiver that would allow them to work in the areas covered by the commission for up to three years.
The NBRC is a partnership between states and the federal government, focused on the most economically distressed counties in New York, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, which happen to be mostly focused along the border region. Some of the counties covered by the commission are hundreds of miles away from the border, like Greene County in New York’s Hudson Valley. The commission invests in economic and infrastructure projects, and serves as a liaison between the region and federal agencies.
Other organizations similar to the NBRC in the Appalachian Mountains and the Mississippi River delta have implemented similar waiver programs, with strong success. The Delta Doctors program in the Mississippi River delta placed over 160 doctors who would otherwise not have been able to work in the U.S. around its region of responsibility in 2019 alone.
Following the letter from members of Congress, commission officials responded and said they now plan to establish that kind of program.
“We are pleased to report to you and your colleagues that the Commission will hire a health care program specialist that will be responsible for this work in (fiscal year 2023),” the NBRC response reads. “Our expectation is that among the duties of this position will be responsibility for forming workforce development partnerships with local and statewide institutions to address shortages across the variety of key healthcare roles and carrying out the steps needed for the Commission to formally stand-up and J-1 visa program.”
In her statement announcing the start of this new program, which will likely take some time to establish, Rep. Stefanik said she was proud to have a hand in bringing it forward.
“Our rural communities face enough unique challenges, and giving our north country families and seniors peace of mind that they can access the health care they need is incredibly important to me,” she said. “Through the implementation of this program, more health care professionals will be able to work in medically underserved areas in New York’s 21st District, which is a critical result that will meet the needs of our communities.”
