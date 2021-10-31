WASHINGTON — More details are available about the rules foreign visitors to the U.S. will have to follow at its land border crossings when the crossings reopen to nonessential travel on Nov. 8.
With exactly one week left until the months-long closure of the northern and southern borders to non-essential crossings ends, some details are still not hammered out. But Congressman Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, who is co-chair of both the Northern Border Caucus and the Canada-U.S. Interparlimentary Group, on Saturday confirmed that foreign travelers will not be required to present a negative COVID-19 test to make entry to the U.S.
In a news release, Rep. Higgins said Customs and Border Protection confirmed to his office directly that vaccinated travelers will not need to present a negative COVID-19 test, which is different from the air travel rules being implemented that do require a test.
On Oct. 19, the Department of Homeland Security informed Rep. Higgins that any visitors coming for non-essential purposes will need to be vaccinated, verbally attest to their vaccination status and prove it with documentation.
The AstraZeneca vaccine and “mix-and-match” vaccination procedures will be accepted alongside the three vaccines approved for use in the U.S. — Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen/Johnson and Johnson.
In his release, Rep. Higgins criticized the reopening process and the lack of solid information being released.
“There has been a slow, painful drip of information detailing the reopening of the northern border rather than clear and concise directives the public needs and deserves,” he said. “This is contributing to frustration and confusion. Initial details are welcome and with just a week to go, explicit information is needed to allow people to comfortably and confidently cross the border.”
There is still no concrete opening time set for the land ports of entry to the U.S. on Nov. 8, and CBP has said there is still more information yet to be released about the steps travelers will need to take to enter the U.S.
CBP also warned that, starting in January 2022, all inbound foreign nationals crossing via land entry points or ferry terminals for essential or non-essential purposes will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and prove their status.
