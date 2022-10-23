Johnson out of race for U.K. prime minister

Boris Johnson, then-U.K. prime minister, right, and Rishi Sunak, U.K. chancellor of the exchequer, depart from 10 Downing Street ahead of a news conference in London on Sept. 7, 2021. Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

LONDON — Boris Johnson pulled out of the contest to lead the U.K.’s ruling Conservative Party, leaving Rishi Sunak on the brink of becoming the next prime minister.

Johnson, who left office last month after a series of scandals rocked his premiership, said returning to No. 10 Downing Street “would simply not be the right thing to do” because of the chances it would divide the party.

