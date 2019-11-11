Brasher residents identified as victims of Friday’s fatal crash

MALONE –– Two Brasher residents have been identified as the people killed in a three-vehicle crash on Route 37 Friday afternoon.
Charles V. Yaddow, 49, and Kimberly S. Delles, 42, were killed when the van Yaddow was driving collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by Lisa L. Rupert, 42, of Massena, at about 2 p.m. Friday, state police said. Delles was a passenger in Yaddow’s vehicle.
A 1-year-old child, who was in Yaddow’s vehicle, was not injured.
Rupert was first transported to the Alice Hyde Medical Center and later transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont, for a lacerated spleen, troopers said.
Rupert was eastbound on Route 37 when her SUV struck Yaddow’s van, troopers said. A third vehicle, operated by Mark W. Mainville, 57, of Malone, was also westbound and struck Rupert’s vehicle.
The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Yaddow was pronounced dead at the scene by Franklin County Coroner Brian Langdon. Delles, who was sitting in the front seat of Yaddow’s vehicle, was taken to the Alice Hyde Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Autopsies on Yaddow and Delles are scheduled for Nov. 12.
The crash occurred on a sweeping curve between Bare Hill Road and County Route 51, also known as Creihgton Road. It is the fourth fatal crash in four years in that area. In July 2017, a woman died when the car in which she was a passenger crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided with another vehicle near the Bare Hill Road intersection; in September 2016, a pedestrian was struck and killed while walking along the highway just south of Creighton Road; and in 2015, a motorcyclist and his passenger were killed when they ran into the back of an SUV waiting to make a turn from Route 37 onto Creighton Road.
