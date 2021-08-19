WATERTOWN — Anthony J. Brindisi, the Democratic candidate in the race for a newly-created Supreme Court seat in the Fifth Judicial District, has been endorsed by the Watertown-based International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 910.
The union represents electrical workers in six upstate counties including Jefferson and Lewis counties within the Fifth Judicial District.
“Anthony Brindisi has a history of supporting the issues that are important to the hard-working men and women of Local 910. Anthony’s experience as a legislator will be very valuable in this position of Justice of the state Supreme Court and he should be commended for stepping up to seek this position to help people during these very trying times,” said John O’Driscoll, business manager for the local union, in a statement announcing the endorsement.
Mr. Brindisi, a former congressman from Utica, said he was honored to receive the union’s nomination.
“I want to thank the members of IBEW Local 910 for putting their trust and faith in me as I seek the position of state Supreme Court Justice,” Mr. Brindisi said. “Their support is greatly appreciated.”
