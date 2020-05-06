BROWNVILLE — Two popular summer festivals have fallen victim to the coronavirus.
What do you think about the decision to cancel the Lewis County fair?
Organizers of the annual General Brown Weekend and the Can-Am International Festival in Sackets Harbor have announced that their events are canceled due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
The General Brown event, in its 43rd year, was scheduled for May 29 to May 31. Organizers announced the decision to cancel all activities in a Facebook post Wednesday.
“It is with deepest regret and saddened hearts that we inform our appreciative public and our great craft and food vendor participants that we are cancelling the 2020 43rd Annual General Brown Weekend Festival,” the post states. “Our committee met last evening in teleconference and felt it was best to cancel at this time so that we may continue to comply with state regulations prohibiting large gatherings.”
The post says organizers will be emailing vendors to offer options on refunds.
Next year’s event is scheduled for June 4 to June 6.
In its 49th year, organizers of the Can-Am festival announced in their Facebook posting that the event, which was scheduled for July 18 and 19, was also canceled.
“We want to keep everyone safe this summer so we can really party next year!!!” they said.
They’re asking people to check their Facebook page for more information about the 2021 Can-Am.
The Can-Am festival honors the friendship and relationship with the area’s Canadian neighbors.
Meanwhile, organizers of the French Festival met Tuesday night about their event in Cape Vincent. They plan to make an announcement later this week about their plans for the event that brings out thousands of people to celebrate the village’s connection to its French heritage.
Organizers have been discussing whether to go forward with the event, but scale it back. The 52nd French Festival is scheduled for July 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.