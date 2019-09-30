MALONE — The mayor of Brushton was sentenced Monday morning to 120 days in the Franklin County Jail after Franklin County Judge Derek P. Champagne rejected a sentence of probation agreed to by both the defense and prosecution.
Kevin Pentalow, 40, who had been convicted in July on two driving while intoxicated-related charges, was immediately taken into custody at the end of the sentencing proceeding.
Both defense attorney Peter Dumas and Assistant District Attorney Kelly Poupore had told Champagne that a sentence of probation recommended by the county Probation Department following a pre-sentence investigation would be “appropriate” for Pentalow. Both noted that the conviction was Pentalow’s first for DWI and that he had enrolled in a substance abuse treatment program to address his alcohol-abuse issues.
But the judge disagreed, saying a sentence of probation was “inappropriate,” given Pentalow’s prior run-ins with law enforcement and his position as both mayor and a corrections officer.
Pentalow has prior arrests for burglary as a youth and criminal mischief, which was reduced to disorderly conduct, in 2005, Champagne said. He was also jailed for two days shortly before his trial was set to begin after he failed to report to the Probation Department as ordered under the terms of his pre-trial release, the judge noted.
Champagne also said Pentalow, as both the mayor and a corrections officer, “should know what’s expected not only of him but of all citizens.”
By driving while intoxicated, Pentalow “put his own citizens in harm’s way,” the judge said.
Champagne also rejected Dumas’ request that Pentalow be allowed to serve his sentence on an intermittent basis.
Before Champagne pronounced sentence, Pentalow apologized for the incident that led to his arrest and said he hoped to be able to “regain the trust of my family and my community.”
“I will never let anything like this happen again,” Pentalow said, his voice breaking, adding that he has taken steps to be “a better husband, a better father, a better man.”
Pentalow called the Oct. 11 incident that led to his arrest “the day the life I worked so hard for fell apart.”
Pentalow had originally been charged with third-degree assault, driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 of 1% or greater, all misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation, following a state police investigation into a report of an assault on County Route 8 in the village. He was accused of striking a woman in the face during an altercation with the woman and two other men.
He was subsequently charged with second-degree attempted bribery, a felony, after the woman and one of the men claimed Pentalow had offered them money not to pursue the matter with law enforcement.
However, during his trial, several witnesses not involved in the incident provided different descriptions of the event that put the onus on the woman and two men, rather than Pentalow. The witnesses did, however, agree Pentalow had driven from the scene, and a breathalyzer test administered after Pentalow’s arrest showed his blood alcohol content exceeded the legal limit, the state trooper who performed the test testified.
A six-man, six-woman Franklin County jury convicted Pentalow of the DWI and driving with a BAC of 0.08 of 1% or greater charges and acquitted him on the others.
