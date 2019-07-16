BRUSHTON — Village Mayor Kevin Pentalow, who is facing multiple charges stemming from an alleged assault in the village in October, was jailed for two days last week for allegedly violating the terms of his release from custody.
Pentalow, 40, was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday and held in Franklin County jail, Malone, until Friday, when he posted bail of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. The warrant accused the mayor of violating the terms of supervision imposed after his arraignment on his February indictment on charges of attempted bribery, a felony; third-degree assault and driving while intoxicated, all misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation.
Pentalow had initially been ordered to remain in Franklin County but was given permission by the county Probation Department to travel, provided he reported to the department on July 5, according to Assistant District Attorney Kelly Poupore. The warrant was issued when he failed to do so, Poupore said.
Pentalow was originally charged with the misdemeanors after he allegedly assaulted a woman in a convenience store parking lot, causing swelling, bruising and a laceration to her nose, according to a state police report. Pentalow’s blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.13 percent at the time of the incident, according to troopers.
The woman was transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital in Potsdam, where she was treated for a nasal fracture and released.
The bribery charge was added when the case was presented to a Franklin County grand jury after investigators determined that Pentalow had offered an inducement to a witness to the incident to get her to change her testimony, Poupore said. The woman did not accept the bribe, Poupore said.
Pentalow did not respond to a telephone call seeking comment on Monday.
Jury selection in Pentalow’s trial in Franklin County Court is scheduled to begin next week.
