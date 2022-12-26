Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.