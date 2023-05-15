Exactly a year to the moment when a white man who drove more than 200 miles to Buffalo with the sole purpose of killing as many Black people as he could carried out a deadly rampage at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo paused to remember.

Hundreds were gathered Sunday in the same parking lot where the slaughter began. The store was closed for the day. Jefferson was shut down to traffic as dozens of police patrolled the area.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.