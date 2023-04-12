DEC: Brush burning ban remains in effect until May 14

The state Department of Environmental Conservation reminds residents about the annual statewide ban prohibiting residential brush burning that lasts through May 14. With warmer weather and lower humidity, the risk of fire increased across the state this week. The Fire Danger Map for the 2023 fire season on DEC’s website is updated with the latest fire conditions.

Recent reports from Franklin County emergency services indicate an uptick in wildland fires over the last several days, including a blaze in Burke on Saturday and another in Bloomingdale on Monday.

