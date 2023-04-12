The state Department of Environmental Conservation reminds residents about the annual statewide ban prohibiting residential brush burning that lasts through May 14. With warmer weather and lower humidity, the risk of fire increased across the state this week. The Fire Danger Map for the 2023 fire season on DEC’s website is updated with the latest fire conditions.
Recent reports from Franklin County emergency services indicate an uptick in wildland fires over the last several days, including a blaze in Burke on Saturday and another in Bloomingdale on Monday.
DEC enforces the annual brush burning ban to prevent wildfires and protect communities during heightened conditions for wildfires. Open burning of debris is the single-largest cause of spring wildfires in New York state. When temperatures rise and the past fall’s debris and leaves dry out, wildfires can start and spread easily, further fueled by winds and a lack of green vegetation. Each year, DEC Forest Rangers extinguish dozens of wildfires that burn hundreds of acres. In addition, local fire departments, many of which are staffed by volunteers, all too often have to leave their jobs and families to respond to wildfires caused by illegal debris fires.
New York first enacted strict restrictions on open burning in 2009 to help prevent wildfires and reduce air pollution. The regulations allow residential brush fires in towns with fewer than 20,000 residents during most of the year, but prohibit such burning in spring when most wildfires occur. Backyard fire pits and campfires less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in length, width, or diameter are allowed, as are small cooking fires. Only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated or unpainted wood can be burned. People should never leave these fires unattended and must extinguish them. Burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round in New York state. For more information about fire safety and prevention, go to DEC’s FIREWISE New York webpage.
Forest Rangers, DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs), and local authorities enforce the burn ban. Violators of the state’s open burning regulation are subject to criminal and civil enforcement actions, with a minimum fine of $500 for a first offense.
