bus dangles from overpass in nyc

NEW YORK — The tandem MTA bus that veered off an overpass onto the Cross Bronx Expressway was finally removed from its precarious perch early Friday after spending hours overnight dangling over the road.
FDNY officials said it fell about 50 feet before hitting the ground, its descent slowed by an articulated connection to the rear section.
The bus was traveling down University Avenue in Highbridge around 11:10 p.m. Thursday when the front half of the bus veered to the edge of the overpass, busted through a metal gate and fell over the side.
Eight patients were treated at the scene, FDNY Deputy Chief Paul Hopper said. The bus driver suffered an injury to his jaw during the crash.
officials said. The seven passengers injured in the crash complained of pain and bruising.
All of the patients were taken to Lincoln Hospital and St. Barnabas Hospital, officials said.
The MTA was still trying to determine Friday what sparked the crash.
“We are conducting a full investigation and will implement lessons learned in order to prevent it from happening again,” MTA Chief Safety and Security Officer Patrick Warren said in a statement. “We are certain this was a terrifying incident for those customers on the bus. Our hearts go out to them with hope that they can recover quickly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.