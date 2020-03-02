Buttigieg ends his presidential campaign where it started: in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — At one point Sunday night during his speech to announce he was ending his presidential campaign, Pete Buttigieg had to yell into the microphone to be heard over the hundreds of raucous supporters who’d gathered at the Century Center.
His oratory, firing up his fans as it had so often over the past year, echoed his stump speech, and several times he had to pause while people shouted, “Boot-Edge-Edge!” “Mayor Pete!” and, in a hopeful look to the future, “2024!”
It looked, sounded and felt like his campaign kickoff event on April 19, 2019, at a former Studebaker assembly plant just a few blocks away, and not like the end of his White House run. But after drawing international attention to South Bend and defying expectations -- as well as making history as the first openly gay candidate to win delegates in the nomination race of a major political party -- the city’s former mayor acknowledged it was time to bow out of the Democratic presidential race.
He recounted the successes of his unlikely bid, in which a “millennial mayor from the industrial Midwest,” in a field of better-known candidates, finished in the top four spots in the first four states, winning the Iowa caucuses, when “an improbable hope became an undeniable reality.”
He thanked his staff and volunteers for modeling the campaign’s “Rules of the Road” for engaging with voters, which included “respect, belonging, truth, teamwork, boldness, responsibility, substance, discipline, excellence and joy.”
But then came another undeniable reality.
“One of those values is truth and today is a moment of truth,” he said. “The truth is that the path has narrowed to a close, for our candidacy if not for our cause.”
Still, he vowed to keep a hand in the race by helping the eventual nominee.
“I will do everything in my power to make sure we have a new Democratic president come January,” Buttigieg said. “There is simply too much at stake to retreat to the sidelines at a time like this.”
As part of a series of “thank you” messages to family and campaign workers, he also thanked the residents of South Bend “for keeping me honest.”
As cheers rose from the crowd, Buttigieg ended with: “Thank you so much! Let’s move on together!”
Before Buttigieg took the stage, his husband, Chasten, gave a short introduction, tearing up as he spoke.
“After falling in love with Pete, Pete got me to believe in myself again,” he said. “I told Pete to run because I knew there were other kids sitting out there in this country who needed to believe in themselves too.”
After the speech, campaign manager Mike Schmuhl told The Tribune that Buttigieg made the decision to drop out “very recently.”
“It just became increasingly clear that our path had narrowed significantly after South Carolina,” Schmuhl said. “We just felt we had done really, really well out of the gate and that we had a lot of support around the country, but it wasn’t enough support to actually capitalize and march towards the nomination.”
Asked about Buttigieg’s plans for endorsing another candidate, Schmuhl said, “Not making any news on that tonight. Maybe soon.”
“He’s back home here in South Bend. Spend some time with friends and family, and think about it,” he said. “But as you can tell from his remarks, he’s not going to wait on the sidelines very long because he wants to get back in and continue to share his vision and his energy for our party and for our country.”
While his supporters were boisterous as Buttigieg spoke, they were more reserved earlier as they awaited his arrival at the Century Center.
“Shocked,” said Amanda Govaert-Konrath, a campaign volunteer from South Bend. “There was a path forward. I just think maybe the money wasn’t coming in. I’ll follow him wherever he goes next.”
Another supporter, Christopher Hillak, 39, of Osceola, was also disappointed but still encouraged by what Buttigieg accomplished and for what his campaign meant to the city.
“I was initially sad but also very proud of Pete -- the work he’s done, the tone he brought to his campaign,” Hillak said.
The news came as some surprise, as Buttigieg seemed to be gearing up for Super Tuesday, when Democratic primaries in several states will decide a large share of delegates.
But it was clear money was becoming an issue for his campaign, and Buttigieg was never able to draw a wide, diverse base of support. His momentum after strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire had clearly slowed.
Elizabeth Bennion, a political science professor at Indiana University South Bound, said Buttigieg “realized he didn’t have the kind of ground game and volunteers in place in these Super Tuesday states that he would need to prevail in these contests.”
His decision to bow out, she said, was likely driven by the desire to shore up support for another politically moderate candidate, such as former Vice President Joe Biden, and “encourage supporters to consolidate around another candidate other than Bernie Sanders.”
Bob Urbanski, a retired South Bend businessman and longtime Democratic Party donor who was one of Buttigieg’s first prominent backers when he ran for mayor in 2011, attended the speech at the Century Center on Sunday night. He said after Buttigieg’s poor showing in South Carolina, “you knew then that things were starting to look dire.”
“He’s doing the right thing for the Democratic Party. He’s getting out,” Urbanski said. “We need to get people joined together and moving in the right direction.”
Buttigieg’s biggest struggle was with him from the beginning of the race -- an inability to connect with voters of color.
Last summer, the fatal shooting of South Bend resident Eric Logan by a white police officer pushed Buttigieg to suspend his campaign and return home, where he faced angry crowds. Longstanding tension between black residents and police officers suddenly were in the national spotlight, as well as issues such as lack of diversity in the police department and the continuing economic struggles in some city neighborhoods.
The attention mobilized local activists, some of whom formed a local chapter of Black Lives Matter.
The group, in fact, was quick to react to the news of Buttigieg dropping out of the presidential race Sunday, saying in a release, “We’re excited to hear this news as we believe that Pete Buttigieg never believed that poor and working class black folks in his hometown would sink his campaign.”
But officials in South Bend still hailed the impact that Buttigieg’s presidential run had on the city.
“It’s given people a new perspective on smaller communities in the Midwest, in the Rustbelt, that are revitalizing ourselves,” said Common Council President Tim Scott. “People are taking notice of towns like South Bend and I appreciate Pete bringing us to the forefront.”
Stan Wruble, chair of the St. Joseph County Democratic Party, pointed out that Buttigieg defied pundits’ expectations, saying, “I’m extremely proud that Pete represented South Bend so well and St. Joseph County so well on a national stage.”
Jason Critchlow, the former county party chair and a former mayoral candidate, agreed that Buttigieg’s campaign will be a source of pride for South Bend for many years.
“You can probably make the argument that out of any Hoosier that’s run in the past 50 years, Pete Buttigieg made it the farthest and had the greatest impression,” he said.
As for what comes next for Buttigieg, Bennion, the IUSB professor, said, “I imagine there will be some discussion about a potential vice president post, a cabinet post, some other position in a new administration. A lot will depend on what his relationship with the potential candidates looks like in the months ahead.”
