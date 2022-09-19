Syracuse — As a woman stood near the edge of an overpass on Interstate 81 Saturday, others attempted to talk her down and held onto the woman in distress, a bystander and firefighters said.
Multiple 911 callers reported the woman was about to jump from the Hiawatha Boulevard overpass at about 2:28 p.m., according to a news release by the Syracuse Fire Department.
Around that time, as Dominic Pascarella passed the bridge, he thought someone had played a sick joke; he thought someone placed a mannequin on the overpass fence.
It wasn’t until he saw the figure crawl its way down the outer fence that he knew someone was in trouble.
He pulled over on the side of the highway and ran underneath the overpass, he said.
“It looked like she was getting ready to jump,” Pascarella said. “So I started screaming.”
“Just talk to me. At least let me know what’s going on here,” Pascarella remembered saying.
The young woman, wearing blue jeans and a pink top, then grabbed onto the fence, Pascarella said. Soon after, another bystander on the overpass grabbed her wrists through the chain links, he said.
Pascarella said he and the other bystander talked with the woman until emergency crews arrived.
Firefighters found her outside the fence with the highway underneath her, Syracuse fire spokesman Lt. John Suits said. Traffic was still running uninterrupted, he said.
A portion of the highway’s northbound lanes were momentarily shut down while the woman was on the bridge, according to 911 dispatches.
At one point, traffic was reported to be backed up to Exit 18 to Court Street, dispatchers said.
Firefighters reached the woman and wrapped a rope around her waist through the fence, in case she attempted to jump, Suits said.
The woman had been cooperative since the emergency teams began helping her, Suits said.
Firefighters then raised a tower to the woman, Suits said. The woman moved off the bridge and into the tower’s bucket, Suits said.
Once lowered, she was treated by paramedics and moved into an ambulance, Suits said.
Highway traffic was reopened shortly after 3 p.m., according to dispatches.
Suicide prevention help, contacts
Dial 911 if you are in immediate danger.
Dial 988 for the national crisis hotline. This confidential, 24/7 hotline offers text and chat access to help people experiencing suicidal, substance use and mental health crises. People can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support. Veterans in need of support from this hotline can dial the number and press 1.
