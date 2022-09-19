Bystanders talk with, hold onto distressed woman

Bystanders talked with and attempted to hold onto a woman standing on the edge of an I-81 overpass in Syracuse before she was safely removed Saturday. Photo courtesy of Syracuse Fire Department

Syracuse — As a woman stood near the edge of an overpass on Interstate 81 Saturday, others attempted to talk her down and held onto the woman in distress, a bystander and firefighters said.

Multiple 911 callers reported the woman was about to jump from the Hiawatha Boulevard overpass at about 2:28 p.m., according to a news release by the Syracuse Fire Department.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.