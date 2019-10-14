WATERTOWN — A Calcium woman faces charges after allegedly chasing and tackling another woman while she attempted to call 911, punching her in the face, pulling her hair and prying her cell phone from her hands.
City police charged Amarilis E. Lazar, 24, of 25351 Virginia Smith Drive, Apt. 7, with felony third-degree robbery, misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt, three counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment at 8:12 p.m. Sunday at 1225 Faichney Drive.
Police said Ms. Lazar also damaged the cell phone belonging to the victim, Anastasia Girard, and made it inoperable. She also allegedly violated a refrain from order of protection when she caused a hole in the drywall of protected party Phillip Bowman’s residence and then walked around with a hammer threatening to cause more damage.
Ms. Lazar was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in City Court.
