Activists kicked off a new push Monday to increase wages for incarcerated New Yorkers and improve working conditions in the state’s prison system.
Organiziations with the Fix The 13th NY campaign — referencing the desire to amend the 13th Amendment — will work with lawmakers and legislative leaders in Albany this session to enact minimum wage for incarcerated people in New York and amend the state Constitution to prohibit prisoners from being forced into involuntary labor, such as making license plates, or state-issued hand sanitizer NY Clean at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is not going to be easy,” said Lisa Zucker, New York Civil Liberties Union’s senior attorney for legislative affairs. “But what structural change has ever been easy to do?”
The 13th Amendment states, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.” Advocates said the six words “except as a punishment for crime” allow for legalized slavery of the incarcerated population and must be changed.
Congress ratified the amendment in 1865, starting the mass incarceration of Black people following the Civil War. Several plantations were purchased and transformed into prisons.
“They bought them and they figured out a way to continue slavery and to make it and to justify it,” Zucker said.
Activists launched the campaign Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to pass three bills in the 2022 legislative session to enact a minimum wage for incarcerated New Yorkers and prohibit prisoners from being forced to provide labor against his or her will by force, threats or punishment, sponsored by Sen. Zellnor Myrie, D-Brooklyn.
The bills are gaining support from downstate progressive lawmakers, largely hailing from New York City and downstate areas.
The Fix The 13th NY campaign is led by advocate Vidal Guzman, a policy entrepreneur with the think tank Next100 who helped launch the campaign to close Riker’s Island in New York City.
Guzman spent more than five years incarcerated in New York prisons, including Riker’s, and worked for 16 cents an hour while behind bars.
“The vestiges of slavery can be seen in every facet of our criminal justice system,” Guzman said Monday. “In 2022, there is no excuse that actual slavery—in the form of forced prison labor, at close-to-nothing wages, under inhumane conditions—should be tolerated in the United States. New York lawmakers should affirm that such a practice is indefensible and not welcome in this state.”
Incarcerated workers in the state earn a starting wage of 16 cents per hour, which can be increased to 65 cents per hour, according to the Prisoners’ Rights Project within the Legal Aid Society.
The lowest minimum wage for non-incarcerated workers in the state is $13.50 per hour, which increased by $1 Jan. 1.
Incarcerated workers last received a pay increase in 1993 under Gov. Mario Cuomo.
Donna Hylton worked in customer service for several companies during her 27 years incarcerated at Bedford Hills Correctional facility — the state’s only maximum security prison for women.
“I made the most of that time to the best of my abilities,” said Hylton, founder of organization A Little Piece of Light. “Like so many women at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, I spent the majority of that time working. ...I didn’t have days off unless I was physically ill. Because of the loophole in the 13th Amendment, all of this is legal. It is time to create fair working conditions and end forced labor in our prisons.”
Incarcerated New Yorkers are not penalized in pay for calling out for medical, dental or Parole Board appointments, legal or family visits and approved religious services, according to DOCCS.
Activists argued incarcerated people should not be forced into areas of labor, but consulted about what skills they would like to learn and industry to work in.
Many of the state’s 30,488 incarcerated people produce more than $53 million in annual revenue through Corcraft — a division of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, through forced labor without federal or state employment protections.
Incarcerated New Yorkers do not received paid sick leave, mandatory overtime for unsalaried employees, Occupational Safety and Health Administration protections or rights to unionize.
DOCCS representatives declined Monday to comment on pending legislation.
The department’s number of incarcerated New Yorkers on payroll was not attainable on Monday, when offices were closed for a state holiday, representatives said.
“However, DOCCS’ policies regarding work programs are guided by state law and American Correctional Association Expected Practices, as outlined in departmental directives,” according to the department Monday. “By law, DOCCS is required to follow OSHA regulations for all workers, including incarcerated individuals. OSHA representatives are not required to gain clearance prior to an inspection and may conduct them unannounced.”
Organizers with the Fix The 13th NY campaign have not yet discussed the prison labor reforms with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, they said Monday.
But they are hopeful after the governor announced a new Jail to Jobs initiative in her State of the State address Jan. 5 to create more opportunities for incarcerated people to access higher education programs and reduce recidivism rates.
“Gov. Hochul has said there is no justice in a system that continues to unduly punish formerly incarcerated individuals who have served their time and paid their debts to society,” a spokesperson with Hochul’s office said Monday. “Proper training, opportunity or a college degree can lift up any New Yorker, which is why the governor wants to harness the power of education to help formerly incarcerated individuals with re-entry through a ‘Jails-to-Jobs’ initiative , restoring the Tuition Assistance Program and enabling voluntary, private-sector, in-prison employment opportunities that pay a competitive wage. Gov. Hochul is committed to making sure no population is at-risk of falling through the cracks and these policies will ensure the justice system doesn’t stand in the way of someone trying to improve their life.”
In her State of the State address, the governor proposed a constitutional amendment to create hybrid work-release programs in state prisons; to expand vocational and job readiness and re-entry programs, to allow for educational release as an earned re-entry opportunity and program to provide workforce training to the state’s 700 parole officers by 2023 to receive to support employment opportunities for parolees and reduce recidivism rates.
Details will be released during the governor’s annual executive budget address Tuesday afternoon.
Spokespeople with the Senate Democrats and Assembly Democrats did not respond to questions as of press time Monday about their conferences’ positions on labor reform in state prisons.
