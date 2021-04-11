Canada aims to vaccinate all who want it by summer’s end

OTTAWA, Canada — Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said any adult in the country who wants to be vaccinated can be fully inoculated by the end of summer.
“We’re on track to meet our commitment that every Canadian who wants to will be fully vaccinated by the end of the summer,” he said in a speech.
The government’s original goal was to vaccinate every citizen by the end of September.
Trudeau also said Canada had received 9.5 million doses by the end of March, compared with an expected 6 million vaccines.
The comments came at the Liberal Party’s national convention.
Canada’s vaccine rollout got off to a slow start, impeded in part by a lack of domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity and delays of importing doses from abroad. It has picked up pace in recent weeks, but Canada still lags many peers.
As of April 1, Canada had administered 15.6 doses per 100 people, according to Oxford University’s Our World in Data, about one-third the figure in the United States. Less than 2% of people in Canada have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
In Alberta, which delayed moving into the next phase of its reopening plan amid rising case counts, Premier Jason Kenney said this week that “in the race between vaccines and variants of COVID-19, the variants are winning.”
The rollout has had bright spots, particularly in long-term-care homes, which were prioritized for vaccines after having been devastated by outbreaks that were responsible for at least 69% of Canada’s coronavirus deaths, according to a report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Data from Ontario last month showed that vaccination had reduced the relative risk of infection and death in residents of those facilities by an estimated 89% and 96%, respectively, compared to a control group of the unvaccinated elderly living outside those settings. Other areas reported similar findings.
