Canada unveils strategy to adapt to growing climate emergencies

Smoke from wildfires obscures the view of the CN Tower in Toronto earlier this month. Cole Burston/Bloomberg

Canada has unveiled a strategy to adapt to more frequent and devastating events such as wildfires, floods, heat waves and droughts, warning that climate change will threaten more lives without a plan to create a more resilient society.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government released its national adaptation strategy Tuesday after two years of consultations, amid massive wildfires that have scorched unprecedented amounts of land and clouded the air with toxic smoke.

