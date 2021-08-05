Travelers who are planning a trip to Canada when the country begins allowing vaccinated American travelers to cross the border Monday may be faced with long lines and delays at the points of entry.
That’s because of a planned strike planned by the two unions that represent Canadian border workers.
In a release, the Public Service Alliance of Canada, a union representing Canadian public sector workers, announced that starting at 6 a.m. Friday, nearly 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency employees would begin a “work-to-rule” strike.
In a work-to-rule strike, employees do not cease work activities at all. Rather, they perform their duties to the letter of their contract and job description. In the case of the Border Services Agency, this means border agents will not answer questions about border regulations or collect duties or taxes. No shortcuts will be taken to speed up border crossings either.
PSAC officials did not answer questions Thursday on whether border agents will enforce COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
The Canadian government has specified that vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents may enter the country via its land borders as of Aug. 9. Travelers must have been completely vaccinated for at least 14 days, meaning they must have received their final doses of a vaccine four weeks before they attempt to cross the border.
Children who are too young to receive the vaccine or are still unvaccinated will be able to enter with a fully-vaccinated parent or guardian.
The Canadian government only accepts vaccinations with the Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen or AztraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccines.
Union representatives said in their statement that the strike comes as PSAC and Customs and Immigration Union members have worked without a contract for more than three years. They’re asking for better workplace policies to prevent toxic workplace culture, and better pay that is in line with other law enforcement agencies in Canada.
“We truly hoped we wouldn’t be forced to take strike action, but we’ve exhausted every other avenue to reach a fair contract with the government,” said Chris Aylward, national president of the PSAC.
The strike is set to have major implications for border crossings just days before Canada is set to accept American citizens, with proof of vaccination, across the border.
The PSAC warned the action “could have a dramatic impact on Canada’s supply chain and the government’s plans to reopen the border.”
Michelle Eaton, vice president of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, said the strike will put the Canadian economy, which is already in a poor state, in an even worse position.
“It is critical that both the Canada-U.S. border and our connections to the rest of the world remain fluid at a time when we are experiencing the most significant public health and economic impacts of COVID-19 and major disruptions to our supply chains,” she said. “Whether it be the movement of cargo or people, or economic activity is inextricably linked to a well-functioning border.”
Michael Barrett, the Conservative Member of Parliament for Leeds – Grenville – Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, said in a statement that the government’s failure to reach an agreement with the unions is an example of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s failures.
“As businesses that depend on cross-border traffic were starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, the Trudeau Liberals have dropped the ball and left businesses with more uncertainty,” he said. “Instead of doing the job he was elected to do, Prime Minister Trudeau has been busy planning a risky pandemic election while workers, businesses and our community work to overcome the challenges of the last 18 months.”
The Canadian government’s negotiators and the unions will return to discussions Friday, but the strike is set to begin at 6 a.m., all but ensuring border crossings will be slowed down for at least a day. If a new contract isn’t negotiated, the strike will continue as planned, union leaders said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.