ALBANY — State marijuana regulators on Wednesday voted to temporarily allow pot producers to sell their backlog of product at pop-up shops at fairs, festivals and other events.
The state legalized marijuana for recreational use in 2021, but a slow rollout means that there are only a dozen or so legally operating, state-licensed cannabis dispensaries across the state where cannabis farmers and processors can sell their products, when hundreds were expected by this point.
That’s left cannabis growers with pounds and pounds of marijuana in storage, waiting for the limited space at the few dispensaries across the state to clear and putting the future of their businesses in jeopardy.
But a solution has been proposed, one that began consideration at the end of the legislative session in June but saw no movement there, leaving the regulators to establish a “Cannabis Grower’s Showcase” program.
The showcase allows culvivators, processors and retail licensees to collaborate on a temporary pop-up shop style storefront where they can sell a selection of their products.
Under the program, a minimum of three cultivators, a processor and a dispensary license holder would be able to apply to sell their products at a popup showcase event. Cannabis producers can only sell flower products like raw flowers and prerolls, while processors can only distribute value-added products like edibles, tinctures, pills and e-cigarettes, and Office of Cannabis Management officials said the office would also be able to suggest other cannabis industry parties to attach to the event.
All products must undergo the usual testing for THC products that existing dispensaries use.
Such events could only open in municipalities that already allow cannabis sales under the original language of the cannabis legalization law, and would be subject to local zoning requirements. Events can happen at existing licensed dispensaries, or at events approved by the Office of Cannabis Management.
“Cannabis grower showcases will need municipal approval in order for them to proceed,” said John Kagia, Director of Policy for OCM. “Before you submit applications to the office, the CGS’s organizers will need to ensure that the municipality by the CGS is being organized has approved the specific event. Additionally, CGS’s cannot be held in municipalities that have opted out of retail cannabis sales.”
Statewide, media reports indicate that cannabis cultivators have been sitting on thousands of pounds of cannabis products, everything from raw cannabis flower to fully-processed products. The inability to move products pushed many cultivators to avoid planing a new crop this year, and has pushed many of the new cultivators and processors close to bankruptcy.
Kagia said the showcases will not only solve this issue by providing many more sales opportunities for cannabis producers, but also provide more opportunities to reach cannabis consumers with legal products in areas that do not currently have access to legal sales. Also, it will help to connect the blossoming cannabis industry in New York among itself, necessitating networking between operators in the industry to establish a showcase event.
“We’ve certainly heard from our cultivators the urgency of a program like this to expand their retail sale opportunities,” he said.
Statewide, officials have wrestled with how to address a blossoming illegal storefront marijuana market that has seen unregulated, unlicensed dispensaries open in towns from Massena, St. Lawrence County to New York City. As it is legal to possess limited quantities of marijuana and marijuana products regardless of source in New York, and law enforcement officials have appeared hesitant to crack down on the stores, illegal sales have blossomed.
The showcase policy had some opposition from within the Cannabis Control Board however. During the Wednesday meeting where the board approved the policy, member Dr. Jennifer Gilbert Jenkins, an agricultural science at SUNY Morrisville, said she was concerned about the decision to allow value-added products to the mix.
“I to make sure that the name Cannabis Growers Showcase is true to what we’re doing, and that this is about growers,” she said. “I think that this opportunity to add value-added products in there is a very slippery slope, and it is incredibly important to me that these are not just pop-up dispensaries, where the variety of products is what you’re seeing there.”
Gilbert Jenkins declined to add a specific amendment to the policy proposal authorizing the Cannabis Grower Showcases, instead suggesting that Control Board members should speak behind the scenes to lay the final regulatory groundwork over product mix at these events. The proposal then carried with the full support of the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.