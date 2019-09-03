CANTON — The tiny house project at Canton Central is ready to make its big debut.
After nearly two years, the miniature home is finished and ready to be sold to the highest bidder.
“It’s just been such a cool process,” said Gregory Kiah, the Canton high school art teacher who spearheaded the idea in November 2017 as part of the People Project. “It was designed to build connections between school and community, which I know that it did. Everybody jumped on board.”
The 8- by 18-foot home features a loft large enough for a queen-sized bed, a kitchen equipped with a propane oven and stove and a bathroom with a shower. It has a propane hot-air furnace and an inverter which allows for battery or solar power if electricity is not available. It’s 13 feet, 3 inches high, and the interior is made of pine wood.
It has a 35-gallon fresh water tank and an on-demand water heater.
A process known as torching was used on the exterior wood to make the house water resistant, fire retardant and insect repellent, Mr. Kiah said.
On Tuesday, several Canton faculty and staff members took time to view the house while it was parked in front of the high school.
“It’s really neat to see all the hard work paid off,” said Lori Tiernan, a middle school teacher assistant. “It’s beautiful. The high ceiling is nice.”
The People Project is a union initiative funded by the New York State United Teachers and supported by the American Federation of Teachers.
The house can easily be towed to different places and it’s not subject to property taxes because it’s a movable structure, Mr. Kiah said.
Details have not been finalized about whether sealed bids will be taken for the house or if a live auction will be held, but it will likely be sometime soon, Mr. Kiah said.
The structure was constructed on a trailer bed by Mr. Kiah, members of the Canton Central Teachers Association and other volunteers who helped frame the house, put the roof on and finish three walls.
Last spring, students at BOCES Seaway Career and Technical Education Center, Norwood, helped with plumbing and heating work. Much of the interior work was done over the summer, including installation of counter tops and cabinets.
The project took longer than expected, but Mr. Kiah said he’s happy with the end result.
“The fun part was contacting people, getting a lot of people interested,” he said.
About $30,000 worth of material has been put into the project, which received $10,000 in grant money from the People Project. The remaining $20,000 was donated by more than a dozen businesses and individuals, not just from Canton but other north country communities.
The house is expected to sell for between $25,000 and $50,000, Mr. Kiah said.
“I know there’s some local people very interested in doing some things with it,” he said. “I really want to push that where else can you purchase something and know that $25,000 is going back to help someone.”
Much of the proceeds will be used to fund a scholarship for a graduating Canton senior going into a trades school or “green” field of study.
The CCTA is also considering using some of the money to purchase a mobile food cart that could be used to distribute meals to school children during the summer months.
It could also be used to sell food at events like the Dairy Princess Festival or sporting events.
“It could serve multiple purposes,” he said.
For more information, Mr. Kiah can be reached at: gkiah@ccsdk12.org
The businesses and individuals who donated toward the project or provided discounts included People Project, CCTA, Folsom’s Custom Contracting of Fine; Coakley’s, Canton; Clark Porter, Gouverneur; LBL Trailers, Potsdam; Triple A Lumber, Canton; Bob Staires, Windows Only; Kevin Sixberry and John Hoose, S&L Electric; Rod Carney of Carney Sales, Massena; Ross Kostin, Beaver Creek Materials; Mark Murphy and Dave Denny of BOCES; Seaway Tech students; Steve LaRose, Howland Pump, Ogdensburg; David Trejos, DMT Foam, Potsdam; John Clark, Ogdensburg; James Putman, JP’s Building Supply and Joe Anderson, Potsdam.
