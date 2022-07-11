CANTON — A project five years in the making was quietly finished over the Fourth of July holiday weekend with the installation of a wheelchair-accessible patio at Canton Village Park.
The Rev. Michael P. Catanzaro had a long list of people to thank Friday morning as the park, which is owned by First Presbyterian Church, filled with a farmers market on the west side, a yoga class on the east and people out for lunch by the fountain in the middle.
The project was split into two phases with a combined price tag of $220,000, the Rev. Catanzaro said.
The first phase was the restoration of the fountain in the center of the park, and phase two consisted of tree work, the installation of benches, tables, trash cans, a patio, a tarp for the fountain and sidewalk work.
“Based on what I have seen here, the DPW works their tails off,” the Rev. Catanzaro said. “And Mayor (Michael E.) Dalton has been great.”
The Rev. Catanzaro also cited former St. Lawrence Plaindealer editor Paul Mitchell, who spearheaded the initial fundraising for the project, village electrician David Ragan, Canton economic developer Leigh Rodriguez, public works employee Rick B. Delorme, county forester Aaron Barrigar, Michael Cliff of Paradise Valley Tree service and Taylor Locke of Locke Design and Build.
Many businesses, organizations and people contributed money to make the project possible, Rev. Catanzaro said.
“People were very generous,” he said.
The tree work, which began last fall, involved a tree survey — which was the basis for a grant application — the removal of several trees, the trimming and cabling of others and the planting of 14 new trees of various species, including two magnolias and a Norway spruce that were planted this spring. Each tree in the park now has a plaque at its base indicating the species.
During the tree removal period last fall, it was decided to leave one ash tree standing by the veterans memorial on the Main Street side of the park. The ash tree will require regular inoculations to protect it from the emerald ash borer beetle.
To get the last bit of work done, installing four wheelchair-accessible picnic tables, eight benches, two single trash cans and two double trash cans, the Rev. Catanzaro said he turned to the Canton Chamber of Commerce for $14,000 in funding.
Donations came from Gray & Gray Associates, Bill Collings/Mac Fadden Dier Insurance, Community Bank, North Country Savings Bank, County Seat Realty, Atlantic Testing, Morgan’s Ice House, Edward C. Seymour VFW Post 1231, St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union, SeaComm Federal Credit Union, Coakley Home & Hardware, Jreck Subs, Canton Community Fund and St. Lawrence Masonic Charities to total $11,400. Three individuals kicked in $2,600 to complete the funding.
Even with grants from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the Daisy Marquis Jones Foundation and donations from the community, the fundraising effort is still about $5,000 short, the Rev. Catanzaro said.
Donations can be sent to First Presbyterian Church, Canton Park and Fountain Fund, 17 Park St., Canton, NY 13617.
The arrangement of a church-owned public park is unusual, the Rev. Catanzaro said. The only place he has found that has a similar arrangement is in Salt Lake City with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“When everyone works together for the good of all, it works,” he said.
In a document providing details on the project, the Rev. Catanzaro said he was humbled and amazed by the support.
“Goodwill abounded, a few miracles along the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.