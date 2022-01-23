Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near -10F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near -10F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.