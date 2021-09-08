CAPE VINCENT — The owner of Horne’s Ferry just wants to let people know they are still here, which is why they restarted trips to Canada this week after nearly two years.
Some restrictions have been lifted to allow for boats to travel from America to Canada and let passengers off, as long as they meet requirements. And it may be quiet at the dock, but Horne’s Ferry made its first trip to Wolfe Island in Ontario since 2019. The ferries aren’t packed with passengers and their cars, owner George Horne said, but it’s nice to show people the business wasn’t overrun.
“I just wanted to let people know we’re still here,” Mr. Horne said. “We’ll go for the rest of the month and then maybe until Columbus Day, and then we’ll hopefully be back next spring.”
It’s not too busy, he said, because New York is still not allowing Canadians to come over on the ferry. American passengers going to Canada must be vaccinated, have a negative covid test and sign-up on the ArriveCAN app.
The Horne family has been ferrying people from Cape Vincent to Wolfe Island for more than 200 years. George Horne’s great-great-grandfather, Samuel Hinckley, started the ferry service in 1820.
