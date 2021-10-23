CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Hospital’s Community Engagement Series returns from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, with the popular, “Think Pink” Breast Cancer Awareness event virtually on Google Meet.
“This alternative allows us to host this educational event safely,” said Dave Gunderson, Community Engagement Series coordinator. “We know how much our attendees look forward to this event each year and we found a way to continue bringing critical information to our community.”
In the past, the event series offered a free luncheon to learn about various health care topics in regards to prevention and detection from health care experts.
This year, Carthage Area Hospital will go the virtual route during the lunch hour. Since refreshments can’t be offered, there will be opportunities to win some gift cards for attending.
Speakers include Salena M. Sachman, the Elizabeth Wende Breast Care community liaison, who will provide valuable information on the importance of screening and knowing your breast density; and Carly Draper, Carthage Area Hospital’s director of community nutrition and diabetes education, who will discuss nutrition and breast cancer risk reduction.
“Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer in American women (aside from skin),” Ms. Sachman said. “It’s not just a disease of older women. One in six women ages 40 to 49 are diagnosed with breast cancer. That’s why beginning annual mammograms at the age of 40 is so crucial. Annual screening mammograms gives doctors the opportunity to evaluate your breasts on a consistent basis to see if there are any changes, which could represent early breast cancer. When found early, breast cancer is curable.”
To RSVP, register online at carthagehospital.com/thinkpink or contact Dave Gunderson through email at dgunderson@cahny.org or by phone at 315-519-5214. A Google Meet link will be sent the morning of the event.
