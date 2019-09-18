CARTHAGE — More like a job fair than a Business After Hours event, the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce with help from Elks Lodge 1762 and Carthage Savings and Loan hosted an inaugural Community Not-for-profit Night, Wednesday.
Jeanette A. Turner, chamber executive director, deemed the event a success with 11 nonprofit organizations represented.
“We hope to make this an annual event,” said Mrs. Turner, noting it would probably be held again in the fall after school starts.
Most of the organizations present had a two-fold purpose for attending — to raise awareness and to solicit volunteers.
Organizations represented included:
Carthage Area Hospital Foundation
- Mission: Support hospital as they prepare for the capital campaign; aid in purchase of equip to off set costs
- Seeking: Participants in fundraisers such as annual golf tournament; Committee members; donations
- Contact: 315-493-0114
American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789
- Mission: The American Legion Auxiliary, the world’s largest women’s patriotic service organization, embodies the spirit of America that has prevailed through war and peace. Along with The American Legion, it solidly stands behind America and her ideals
- Seeking: Opportunities to serve the community and veterans; provide flag etiquette; participants for scholarships
- Contact: 315-493-2787
Carthage Area Rescue Squad
- Mission: To provide medical care for the residents of the towns of Champion and Wilna, to include Carthage, West Carthage, Great Bend, and Deferiet. We also provide mutual aid to other agencies and long-distance transports from Carthage Area Hospital to specialty resource centers in Rome, Syracuse, Utica, and Buffalo.
- Seeking: New members — Emergency Medical Technicians
- Contact: 315-493-1913
Wilna Champion Transportation Association
- Mission: Local nonprofit organization providing seniors and disabled persons transportation in the Carthage area.
- Seeking: Donations; committee members
- Contact: 315-493-3449
Dionne-Rumble Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227 and Auxiliary
- Mission: The nation’s oldest veterans’ organization auxiliary seeks to serve veterans, the military and their families.
The VFW is the nation’s oldest combat veterans organization which celebrates the joy of fellowship and the strength of camaraderie. Their creed is “To Honor the Dead by Serving the Living!”
- Seeking: Awareness for “the great things the VFW Auxiliary does.” Participation in community activities for children and scholarship programs.
- Contact: 315-493-0530
Village Ecumenical Ministries
- Mission: Helping churches come together in order to provide a “light for the community” and to serve the community.
- Seeking: Donations to fund and support a multitude of programs including the food pantry, support groups, religious services, seniors support, Stone Soup Suppers, holiday gifts and food baskets. Volunteers to help at food pantry, with fundraisers and with other programs.
- Contact: 315-493-1341; carthagevem@gmail.com
International Maple Museum
- Mission: The International Maple Museum Centre was founded in 1977 to preserve the history and evolution of the North American maple syrup industry. Exhibits depict the history of maple syrup and sugar making techniques ranging from those used by the Native Americans to plastic tubing and stainless steel evaporators in use today.
- Seeking: Volunteers to help with fundraisers; trustees
- Contact: 315-346-1107
Volunteer Transportation Center
- Mission: Provide transportation to health, wellness and critical needs destinations utilizing volunteers and mobility management for anyone who has barriers to transportation.
- Seeking: drivers; people in need of services
- Contact: 315-788-0422
Turkey Bowl
- Mission: Help families dealing with cancer by raising funds for non-profit organizations — Fund for Hope, Ryan’s Wish Foundation, North Country Cancer Services and Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund.
- Seeking: Participants for upcoming fundraisers: Rockin’ to the Oldies, Sept. 28; chicken barbecue, Oct. 12; Turkey Bowl XLV football game and dinner/dance, Nov. 2;
- Contact: Matt Tehonica, 315-657-1746
YMCA
- Mission: To put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.
- Seeking: Participants for youth and adult programs as well as fundraising events including the annual golf tournament and runs
- Contact: 315-493-3286
Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity
- Mission: Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.
- Seeking: Volunteers to help with Carthage build at Braman’s Block — no experience required. Volunteers for home repairs for Brush with Kindness program. Those in need of help or a home.
- Contact: tiahabitat.com/volunteer; email volunteer@tiahabitat.org; call 315-785-0308 extension 1
