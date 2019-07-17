DENMARK — A Carthage man was charged with five counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child by state police on July 4.
Leo D. Thesier, 67, of 42265 E. Main St., was additionally charged with reckless operation with a boat.
Mr. Thesier allegedly operating a jet boat on the Black River when he as asked by five children, who were swimming nearby, to make a large wave for them with his boat, according to Trooper Jack L. Keller, state police public information officer.
Mr. Thesier attemped to put the boat in reverse, but allegedly went forward and struck three of the children in the water with his boat.
The youngest child was transported to Carthage Area Hospital for a head injury and was released, Mr. Keller stated.
Mr. Thesier was issued an apperance ticket returnable to local court.
