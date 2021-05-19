CARTHAGE — As has been the practice for a number of years, the Carthage Teachers’ Association, with help from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Unit 7227, is again preparing for the annual Memorial Day Flag Display.
The teachers group started the display in 2012 filling the front lawn of the Carthage Central High School, 36500 Route 26, with American flags in observance of Memorial Day. The display has grown from about 400 in its first year to more than 1,600.
“We do this display every year to honor those that have given so much for our freedom and memory of those who may have impacted our lives in a valuable way,” said Patricia Sheehan, teachers’ association president. “The display continues to grow through the annual sale of flags.”
A section of the flag display is devoted to remembering or honoring specific individuals. This special section of the display will have name tags indicating “In Honor of” or “In Memory of” the person being recognized. Flags may purchased by calling Ms. Sheehan at 315-573-3242. Flags are $5 each and are of high quality. All proceeds from flag sales CTA Scholarship Fund to support Carthage Central School graduating seniors who are going into the fields of education or nursing.
All community members are welcome and encouraged to help starting at 2:30 p.m. Monday. According to Ms. Sheehan, the setup takes three to four hours to complete.
Volunteers are asked to wear a mask and if able to bring a hammer.
