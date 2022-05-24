CARTHAGE — Bigger and better than ever, it took volunteers about five hours to place approximately 1,550 small and 191 large American flags on the front lawn of Carthage Central School on Monday .
Partnering with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 Auxiliary, the Carthage Teachers Association, with assistance from school and community volunteers, has erected the display the week prior to Memorial Day for the past eight years.
“We received a tremendous amount of help from our JROTC cadets under the direction of Tom Piroli, Joe Dolson and Joanne Dalton,” said CTA President Patricia Sheehan. “There were many others that stopped to help out as well as our partners at the VFW Auxiliary.”
The display started with about 400 small flags with more added annually. Now, the large flags encircle the parking lot in front of the high school, 36500 State Route 26. Ms. Sheehan said they ran of space this year but plan to add 200 flags next year. The display also includes flags of each branch of the armed forces.
One passerby described the display as “awesome.”
The display includes a section dedicated to remembering or honoring specific individuals with tags indicating “In Honor of” or “In Memory of” the person being recognized.
People can purchase the flags at a cost of $5 each, with the proceeds supporting the CTA Scholarship Fund for graduating seniors going into the fields of teaching and nursing. This year’s sales contributed $500 to the scholarship fund, according to Ms. Sheehan. Those purchasing the flags have the option of donating them to grow the flag display or keeping them for their own shows of patriotism.
“The CTA does this display not only to honor those that have served but also to create a sense of community as we all work together on this,” Ms. Sheehan said.
The display will remain through Memorial Day. Ms. Sheehan said volunteers are needed to remove the flags starting at 5 p.m. Monday.
“The take down is actually much harder than setting up the display since all of the flags have to be put away for storage,” Ms. Sheehan said. “Any help would be appreciated.”
