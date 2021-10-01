Democratic challenger for New York’s 21st Congressional District Matt Castelli picked up his first endorsement on Wednesday.
Mr. Castelli was endorsed by Democrats Serve, a Political Action Committee founded in Connecticut that supports Democrats running for office with already established public service backgrounds.
“For Matt Castelli, protecting New York families isn’t just a job; it’s a way of life,” Brett Broesder, the PAC’s executive director, said. “For nearly 15 years, he served in the CIA, beating back terrorists who threaten our national security. He’s spent his career serving the public to make our country stronger and safer, and we’re confident he’ll continue keeping New Yorkers safe and secure in Congress.”
Mr. Castelli, a former CIA officer who worked as the director of counterterrorism for the National Security Council under former President Donald J. Trump, has made his public service background a key point in his campaign. In a statement announcing the endorsement, Mr. Castelli took a jab at his opponent, incumbent Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.
“As the candidate with a proven record of service to our country, I’m proud to be endorsed by Democrats Serve,” he said. “While representatives like Elise Stefanik seek to undermine our democracy to advance their own interests, I am running to put the needs of my district over partisan self-interest and fight for real solutions for the people of NY-21.”
