Castelli receives second local party endorsement

Former CIA operative Matt Castelli is running for the Democratic nomination for the House seat in NY-21. Photo provided

ELIZABETHTOWN — Democratic candidate for Congress Matt Castelli has earned a second local party committee endorsement.

In a release sent Friday, the Essex County Democratic Committee announced its endorsement of Mr. Castelli. The announcement comes about a week after the St. Lawrence County Democratic Committee announced its endorsement of him.

In the endorsement, the Essex County Democrats said Mr. Castelli’s profession history, as an intelligence officer with the CIA and counterterrorism director for the National Security Council, indicate his principled and patriotic stance.

“Matt Castelli is the right candidate, in the right place, at the right time,” the release reads. “He welcomes dialog with voters and residents of all parties and persuasions. Castelli will be the member of Congress that all north country residents can point to with pride.”

