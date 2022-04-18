Vote Vets, the political action committee that recently endorsed congressional candidate Matt Castelli, also contributed $5,000 to his campaign for the Democratic nomination in the 21st Congressional District.
The contribution, his first from a PAC, is an indication that institutional support is beginning to build for Mr. Castelli, the party’s endorsed candidate in the June 28 primary for the nomination to challenge Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in November.
Matthew F. Putorti, the other candidate in the Democratic primary, had strong grassroots fundraising in the first quarter, but his campaign spent more than it raised in the quarter, and ended the quarter with only about 60% of the campaign funds that Mr. Castelli had on hand.
Neither candidate had more than a mere fraction of the $2.84 million Rep. Stefanik had on hand, as of March 31, after transferring more than $800,000 to other Republican campaign efforts in the first quarter.
Mr. Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga, had $413,662 in his campaign fund, as of March 31.
Mr. Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, had $244,150 in his campaign fund as of March 31, and had $5,634 in campaign expenses that had not yet been paid.
Mr. Castelli raised $260,845, including $38,857 in so-called “small dollar” un-itemized contributions of less than $250 each, and Putorti raised $128,980, including $54,126 in small-dollar contributions, according to reports the campaigns filed Friday with the Federal Election Commission.
The dollar amount of small-dollar contributions as well as the percentage of total contributions are seen as indicators of grassroots support.
Small-dollar contributions accounted for 14.9% of Mr. Castelli’s total contributions in the first quarter, and 42% of Mr. Putorti’s contributions.
Congresswoman Stefanik raised $911,308 in the first quarter, including $311,753 in small-dollar donations, accounting for 34.2%, according to a report filed Friday with the FEC.
Rep. Stefanik had $2.84 million in her campaign fund, as of March 31.
Rep. Stefanik transferred $805,000 from her campaign fund to the National Republican Congressional Committee, the political arm of the House Republican Conference, in the first quarter, and transferred $20,000 to various individual Republican House, Senate and gubernatorial campaigns.
This does not include contributions to candidates that Rep. Stefanik made through her separate E-PAC political action committee that assists women candidates for Congress.
In New York’s 24th Congressional District, covering 14 counties from Jefferson to Erie, along the Lake Ontario shoreline but curving around Rochester’s southern side, all three candidates from both parties have made personal loans to finance their campaigns. The NY-24 campaign, with incumbent Congressman Chris L. Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, running against Geneva-area businessman Mario J. Fratto for the Republican nomination, and recently-recruited Democrat Steven W. Holden, Sr., has seen far less money invested than the NY-21 race.
Mr. Jacobs, the incumbent, has raised $758,368 in total for this election cycle, with $202,603.50 of that coming in the most recent quarter. $143,785 of that total came from individual donors, and only $4,260 of that came in small-dollar donations.
Mr. Jacobs brought in $5,750 from the New York State Republican Party, as well as the Livingston and Genesee County Republican Committees. The remaining $153,095 that he raised last quarter came from a variety of PACS, representing major agricultural groups, military contractors like L3Harris, pro-gun groups like the National Shooting Sports foundation, charter school advocacy groups, major national and international corporations including The Home Depot, the National Fuel and Gas Company, and national Republican donor groups.
Mr. Jacobs, as well as the other two candidates running in NY-24, have all made personal loans to their campaigns. Mr. Jacobs has loaned exactly $550,000 from his personal funds to his campaign. That money is broken into small loans given multiple times in 2019 and 2020. The loans bear no interest, and have no due date.
Mr. Jacobs ended the quarter with $481,505 in cash on hand, having spent $55,252 on campaign expenses and $391,476 since November 2020.
Mr. Jacobs’ opponent for the Republican nomination in the June 28 primary this year, Mr. Fratto, has raised $81,670 in total since the start of his campaign in February. This is the first quarter he has reported any financial activity for his campaign.
Mr. Fratto raised all of that money from individual donors, with $4,220 in small dollar donations. He also gave $31,850 of his own money to the campaign, either by counting personal spending as a campaign expense or by donating funds to himself through the online fundraising portal WinRed.
Mr. Fratto has also given his campaign a loan of $100,000 from himself as well. The loan was issued on March 30, and bears no interest. It is due on Dec. 31.
Mr. Fratto saw no money come in from PAC’s or party committees.
The Democrat in the race for NY-24, Mr. Holden, raised $50,658 all from individual donors last quarter, and has raised $99,781 since the start of his campaign. Mr. Holden raised all of that funding as a candidate in the Democratic primary for NY-22, the Syracuse-based district. He was recruited by Democratic officials in NY-24 to run as their selected candidate here, and officially announced his campaign in the district in early April after the last fiscal quarter ended.
Mr. Holden gave $33,513 in his own personal money to the campaign, not as a loan, but also made a $30,000 zero-interest loan to it on March 15.
Overall, Mr. Holden spent $55,709 in the last quarter and has spent $74,071 over the course of his entire campaign. He has $55,709 left in cash on hand.
(The Times’ Alex Gault contributed reporting on the NY-24 congressional race.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.