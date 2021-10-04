WILTON — In less than a month, Democratic candidate for Congress in NY-21 Matt Castelli has raised over $255,000.
In a press release sent Friday, at the close of the previous Federal Elections Commission filing deadline, Mr. Castelli announced he raise the sum, which was not specified, in just 22 days.
“I’m proud of the energy and momentum behind our campaign to put country before party and the people of NY-21 over special interests,” he said in a statement. “Elise Stefanik continued to turn her back on this district and align herself with extremists — like those involved in the Jan. 6 capitol riots — over the people of the north country to advance her own interests.”
Mr. Castelli also pledged not to take any corporate political action committee money as he campaigns for Congress.
Mr. Castelli’s Democratic opponents have made similar pledges as well. Matthew F. Putorti, a Whitehall native also running for the Democratic nomination, enjoyed similar levels of early fundraising support, bringing in $213,128 in the first 16 days of his campaign.
Mr. Castelli’s full financial disclosure, along with those of his opponents from both parties, will be made public on Oct. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.