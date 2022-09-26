Matt Castelli, the Democrat running for Congress in the 21st Congressional District, has said his opponent has ignored all debate requests and missed the deadlines to agree to a televised forum.
Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is running for reelection against Mr. Castelli. While Mr. Castelli said he’s agreed to four debates at outlets across the district, Rep. Stefanik has not yet agreed to any.
Mr. Castelli said the congresswoman has missed the deadlines provided by those four media outlets to agree to the debates, putting in jeopardy any chance of Mr. Castelli and Rep. Stefanik facing off against each other in front of voters.
But a spokesperson for Rep. Stefanik said there were no such deadlines.
“There is no deadline, and as usual the downstate Democrat from Poughkeepsie Matt Castelli is lying,” said Alex deGrasse, the congresswoman’s adviser. “The campaign is in discussions with numerous media outlets that cover the entire district.”
Earlier this month, the Castelli campaign publicly called on Rep. Stefanik to agree to three debates, hosted with Mountain Lake PBS and News Channel 5 in Plattsburgh, and WWNY Channel 7 News in Watertown. But Rep. Stefanik’s team hit back hard, saying they have no intention of letting Mr. Castelli choose the debate venues and criticizing him for not including an Albany-area debate. Mr. deGrasse said they were still reviewing the debate invites, and criticized local media for allegedly colluding to help Mr. Castelli’s campaign. On Monday, he reiterated that assertion.
“The downstate Democrat from Poughkeepsie demands to handpick the moderators and terms of the debate, and that is unacceptable to voters. Voters are smart, and they know that the fact that, for the first time ever there was no Democrat primary debate means the media colluded with the Castelli campaign.”
In a news release Monday, Mr. Castelli said there was a fourth invitation to debate provided by WETN ABC News 10 in Albany after the initial three debate invitations. But now, he said the deadlines to accept the debate invitations from all four news channels have expired without word from Rep. Stefanik, making it likely there will be no debate at all in the NY-21 congressional race.
“Elise Stefanik’s refusal to debate is another example of her growing contempt of the voters of NY-21, and her fear of being held accountable for selling out our district for her own career and big dollar donors,” Mr. Castelli said. “She continues to be unwilling to meet with voters, dodging their questions, lying about her record of failure and disrespecting constituents. NY-21 deserves a representative who shows up in the community, listens to concerns from all constituents and is accountable to the people for their performance in Washington.”
